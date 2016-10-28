PARIS Oct 28 French oil and gas major Total
on Friday reported a better than expected third
quarter net profit thanks to increased output from new projects
and costs savings and despite a fall in refining margins in
Europe and the prolonged downturn in a volatile oil market.
* Total said third quarter adjusted net income was $2.1
billion, down 25 percent compared with the same quarter in 2015.
Third quarter revenue fell 8 percent compared with the same
quarter a year ago, to $37.4 billion.
* A Reuters average poll of analysts had pegged Total's Q3
adjusted net profit at $1.880 billion.
* Production in the quarter was up 4.3 percent to 2.443
million barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/day) compared
with a Reuters poll of 2.434 million, thanks to five major
projects that started in 2016 and are in production.
* Total said its downstream contribution remained strong
during the third quarter despite the decrease in European
refining margins, and cash flow generation over the first 9
months was $5 billion, in line with the target for the year.
* It said the company continued to be disciplined on costs
control and costs were coming down more quickly than expected.
Operating costs continued to fall and savings are expected to
increase to more than $2.7 billion in 2016, or 10 percent above
the objective set at the start of the year.
* It said its cost reduction program is ahead of schedule,
underlining its ability to deliver the $4 billion in savings
target by 2018.
* Total said most of the savings were coming from its
upstream segment where it was able for example to find $100
million in saving per year in its operations in Angola, another
$100 million in rationalising helicopter usage in West Africa,
and an overall cost saving of $300 million in 2016 in the United
Kingdom.
* Total's organic investments in the quarter were $4.1
billion, and the group plans to invest $18 billion in 2016 down
from $18-$19 billion announced previously.
* Total said that following the remarks by OPEC countries
and Russia, Brent rose to around $50 per barrel despite high
inventory levels and with the market expected to remain
volatile, it is pursuing its efforts to lower its breakeven.
