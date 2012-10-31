(Corrects net adjusted profit figure to 3.3 bln euros from 3.1
bln in the first paragraph, corrects date)
PARIS Oct 31 French oil major Total
reported a 20 percent rise in third-quarter net adjusted profit
to 3.3 billion euros ($4 billion) on Wednesday, helped by a
sharp increase in refining margins.
Western Europe's No. 3 oil company said its oil and gas
output in the three months to September reached 2.272 million
barrels of oil.
European refiners' margins were given a brief boost in the
third quarter as a drop in global crude prices did not
immediately translate into lower refined fuel prices.
However, weak oil demand in Europe means the windfall should
be short-lived.
Total also said the proceeds from asset sales since the
beginning of the year had reached about $5 billion, including
the sale of the group's remaining shares in pharmaceutical
company Sanofi.
($1 = 0.7705 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by James Regan)