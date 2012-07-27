PARIS, July 27 French oil company Total
posted a 2 percent rise in second-quarter adjusted net
profit as new project start-ups and improved refining offset
disruptions at some of its other projects, including the gas
leak at the Elgin platform in the North Sea.
Net income in the quarter, excluding one-offs and unrealised
gains or losses related to changes in the value of fuel
inventories, was 2.9 billion euros ($3.57 billion), Total said
on Friday.
In dollar terms, Total's underlying result fell 9 percent.
Output in the quarter fell 2 percent to 2.261 million
barrels of oil a day compared with the same period in 2011 due
to the shutdown of the Elgin Franklin platform, damage to
Total's Yemen LNG pipeline from repeated Islamist militant
attacks and a gas leak at the OML 58 block in Nigeria which
Total plugged in May.
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed average estimates for net
income of 2.861 billion euros and revenue of 47.88 billion.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)