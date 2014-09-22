LONDON, Sept 22 French oil company Total said it would step up plans to sell off assets, cut investments and reduce operating costs to deliver on a promise to generate $15 billion in free cash flow in 2017.

The oil group, which has struggled with production outages in Libya, Kazakhstan and Nigeria, said it had reduced its 2017 output goal to 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day from the previous 3 million.

It said it would sell $10 billion worth of assets in 2015-17 having achieved a target of $15-20 billion of sales in 2012-2014.

Its said organic investments would fall to $25 billion in 2017 from a peak of $28 billion in 2013 while operating expenses will fall by $2 billion per year by 2017.

The company reiterated its earlier target to generate free cash flows of $15 billion in 2017 but it cut the target for next year to $7 billion from a previous $10 billion.

