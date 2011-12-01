SAO TOME Dec 1 French oil group Total SA
will invest $200 million in 2012 drilling an oil block
in a Joint Development Zone (JDZ) between Sao Tome and Nigeria,
a Total executive said on Thursday.
Francois Le Cocq, speaking after a meeting of the three
partners in Sao Tome, told a news conference that drilling is
scheduled to begin in the first quarter of next year.
"We have a very ambitious program that consists of drilling
two holes in Block 1... it is an investment of approximately
$200 million," said le Cocq, a managing director at Total.
Total said last year that it had acquired Chevron's 45.9
percent interest in Block 1 in the JDZ, which it will operate in
partnership with Addax Petroleum, Dangote Energy Equity
Resources and Sasol Exploration and Production Nigeria.
The oil find, if successful, will be a first for Sao Tome, a
tiny Atlantic archipelago nation where previous explorations
attempts have failed to find oil in commercially viable
quantities.
