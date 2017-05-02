Bahrain detains citizen for sympathising with Qatar, agency reports
DUBAI, June 14 Bahraini authorities detained a citizen for questioning on charges of sympathising with Qatar on social media, state news agency BNA reported on Wednesday.
PARIS May 2 Total has signed two agreements with Senegal to explore deep and ultra-deep offshore production in the country, the French oil company said on Tuesday.
Total struck a deal with Senegal's state-owned hydrocarbon firm Petrosen to explore the Rufisque offshore profond block, where the French oil company would the operator with a 90 percent stake.
It also signed a deal with Petrosen and Senegal's Energy Ministry, under which Total would assess the exploration potential of Senegal's ultra-deep offshore and become an operator of an exploration block. "These agreements are part of the group's strategy to carry out exploration activities in new deepwater basins in Africa," Total's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva. Editing by Jane Merriman)
DUBAI, June 14 Bahraini authorities detained a citizen for questioning on charges of sympathising with Qatar on social media, state news agency BNA reported on Wednesday.
June 14 Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said Saudi Arabia could be a "major opportunity" for the firm as the country unveiled plans for oil giant Saudi Aramco's $100 billion initial public offering and introduced a series of reforms to attract foreign capital in 2015.
WASHINGTON, June 14 The Trump administration will suspend compliance dates on a rule limiting methane emissions from oil and gas companies working on public lands as soon as Thursday, according to an Interior Department document.