PARIS May 2 Total has signed two agreements with Senegal to explore deep and ultra-deep offshore production in the country, the French oil company said on Tuesday.

Total struck a deal with Senegal's state-owned hydrocarbon firm Petrosen to explore the Rufisque offshore profond block, where the French oil company would the operator with a 90 percent stake.

It also signed a deal with Petrosen and Senegal's Energy Ministry, under which Total would assess the exploration potential of Senegal's ultra-deep offshore and become an operator of an exploration block. "These agreements are part of the group's strategy to carry out exploration activities in new deepwater basins in Africa," Total's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva. Editing by Jane Merriman)