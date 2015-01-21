* CEO sees low prices persisting in first half of 2015
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 French oil and gas
company Total will cut spending on ageing North Sea
fields and on U.S. shale production after the recent plunge in
oil prices, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a panel session at the World Economic Forum in
Davos, Switzerland, Patrick Pouyanne said he expected oil prices
to remain low in the first half of 2015 after falling almost 60
percent since June to below $50 a barrel.
Pouyanne told the Financial Times on Tuesday that Total
planned to reduce capital spending by 10 percent this year from
2014's $26 billion and was also looking at imposing a hiring
freeze for 2015.
Total's spending in the North Sea, home to the benchmark
Brent crude oil, will be reduced as profitability from fields
there has worsened, Pouyanne said on Wednesday.
A Total spokeswoman later said that the group's UK unit will
reduce contractor costs by 10 percent in 2015 and this will
translate into an unspecified cut in contracted staff in the
region.
U.S. shale oil and gas production, which has surged in
recent years, causing a large build in global oil supplies, will
also be curtailed.
"We have fields on the U.S. East Coast and my instructions
have been pretty clear -- we will limit investments," Pouyanne
told the panel. "I can come back in one year when prices come
back."
While many shale fields were profitable at oil prices of $70
a barrel, current low prices could lead to efficiencies that
will reduce production costs below $50 per barrel, he added.
Total has two joint ventures with U.S. group Chesapeake
Energy, one to drill for shale gas in the Utica basin in
Ohio along with another partner, EnerVest, and another one in
the Barnett Shale basin in Texas.
CYCLE
Total joins a raft of international oil companies, including
BP and ConocoPhillips, that have slashed 2015
budgets due to lower oil prices.
Pouyanne nevertheless warned lower investment in new
production could store up problems.
"There is a natural decline of five percent a year from
existing fields around the world. That means by 2030 more than
half of the existing global oil production will disappear. There
is an enormous amount of money that needs to be invested to get
another 50 million barrels per day of new production."
"The cycle will come back and higher prices will come back,"
he predicted.
Total may also abandon a search for oil and gas off Cyprus
after failing to discover tangible signs of reserves, the
island's energy minister said on Wednesday.
Speaking on French TV, Pouyanne said Total had increased
security in several Muslim countries in the wake of the Islamist
militant attacks in Paris two weeks ago that claimed 17 victims.
He said Total had been threatened specifically in Yemen,
where it has a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.
"We have deployed Yemen state military in order to protect
our facilities," he told Public broadcaster France 2.
