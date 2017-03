PARIS, July 3 French oil major Total said on Thursday it has decided to develop the Edradour gas field, in the West of Shetland area, after negotiating lower costs with contractors, as well as buying a 60 percent stake in the neighbouring Glenlivet field.

Total holds 75 percent of Edradour, while partner Dong E&P owns the rest. Dong will also retain a 20 percent stake in Glenlivet, with Faroe Petroleum and First Oil Expro each holding 10 percent. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)