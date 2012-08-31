* Says partners pursuing technical studies
* Partners consider project cost is too high
PARIS Aug 31 French oil company Total
said it and partners in a project to develop Russia's huge
Shtokman gas field in the Barents Sea were studying ways to make
it economically viable after financing costs became too high.
Total, Russian group Gazprom and Norwegian company
Statoil have not decided to postpone the project
indefinitely, Total also said on Friday.
"The partners have come to the conclusion that the cost of
the project with its current definition is too high," Total
said. "Consequently, the partners' teams are pursuing technical
studies to achieve an economically viable project."
Gazprom, the top shareholder in the project, had said on
Wednesday the Shtokman partners had decided it could not go
ahead for the time being because the cost was too high.
The partners - Gazprom has a 51 percent stake in the group,
Total 25 percent, and Statoil 24 percent - have been mired in
talks for years over investment and other issues relating to the
development of the remote deposit, one of the world's largest
with gas reserves of almost 4 trillion cubic metres.
They have postponed their investment decision several times,
and last month Statoil said it had written off around 2 billion
Norwegian crowns ($343 million) investment and handed back
shares in the project after investors failed to meet a deadline
for an agreement.
($1 = 5.8280 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dan Lalor)