PARIS Aug 31 Total and its partners in the Shtokman gas project are studying ways to make it economically viable and it has not been postponed indefinitely, the French oil major said in a statement on Friday.

"Total would like to point out that there has been no decision by partners to postpone Shtokman project sine die," Total said.

"The partners have come to the conclusion that the cost of the project with its current definition is too high. Consequently, the partners' teams are pursuing technical studies to achieve an economically viable project."

