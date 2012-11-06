PARIS Nov 6 China's Sinopec is
close to buying stakes in Nigerian onshore oil blocks from
French oil major Total worth about $2.4 billion, the
Bloomberg news agency reported on Tuesday, citing two people
familiar with the matter.
Asia's largest refiner has signed a preliminary deal to
acquire the stakes, the report said without providing more
details.
Contacted by Reuters, a spokesman for Total declined to
comment on the report. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corp
(NNPC) was not immediately available for comment.
The French group said in September it planned to sell assets
worth between $15 billion and $20 billion in the period up to
2014 as part of a bolder approach to managing its business,
which has seen it buy and sell assets more frequently.
Total shares were little changed, trading down 0.06 percent
by 1450 GMT while the European oil and gas sector edged 0.07
percent up.
(Reporting by Muriel Boselli and Joe Brock; editing by James
Jukwey)