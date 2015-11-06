PARIS Nov 6 Solar energy could account for up
to 15 percent of French oil major Total's assets by 2030, Chief
Executive Patrick Pouyanne told French daily Le Monde on Friday.
Pouyanne, who was appointed CEO a little more than a year
ago, said that Total had invested $3 billion in solar,
which now accounts for 3 percent of the group's assets.
"We believe this is a growing market and that, in about 15
years, it will no longer 3 percent of our portfolio, but about
10 to 15 percent," he was quoted as saying.
Total, which has a market capitalisation of 112 billion
euros ($120 billion), entered the solar business with a $1.3
billion 2011 takeover of U.S. company SunPower Corp in one of
the biggest moves by an oil and gas major into the renewable
energy industry.
While Pouyanne acknowledged that oil and gas still account
for about 40 percent of the world's CO2 emissions, he said that
coal is by far the bigger polluter and that gas-generated
electricity emits half as much CO2 as coal-generated power.
"Coal is the number one troublemaker, the enemy, so to
speak," he said, adding that Total is becoming more and more
focused on gas.
He also said that Total tests the profitability of all its
investment projects by integrating a CO2 cost of 25 euros per
tonne.
Pouyanne added that he did not believe there should be a
global CO2 price but said that there should be a carbon-pricing
mechanism in as many regions of the world as possible.
($1 = 0.9317 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Goodman)