PARIS Nov 18 Total workers at the group's 360,000 barrels-per-day Antwerp refinery will not join a strike planned at ExxonMobil's refinery in the same Belgian city, after management reached a deal over pay on Nov. 17, Total said on Friday.

"There is no strike at Total's Antwerp refinery," the head of personnel at Total's Antwerp plant told Reuters.

Unions at ExxonMobil's Antwerp refinery have called for a strike to start on Nov. 23. The oil major said it would have to start shutting down its plant on Friday if it does not reach an agreement with workers over pay. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; editing by Keiron Henderson)