PARIS Nov 5 Workers at Total's Donges and La Mede refineries in France voted to strike for 24 hours on Monday to protest against the possible liquidation of the former Petroplus refinery in northern France, union officials said.

It was yet unclear whether workers had voted to strike in the group's three other French refineries.

Workers at the 158,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) La Mede and the 230,000 bpd Donges refineries cut output at the minimum level and stopped fuel product deliveries, the officials said.

Last month, the commercial court in Rouen rejected two bids to take over the Petit-Couronne oil refinery, the oldest in France, sending it into liquidation unless a new offer is submitted by Nov. 5. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli)