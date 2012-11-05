PARIS Nov 5 Workers at Total's Donges and La
Mede refineries in France voted to strike for 24 hours on Monday
to protest against the possible liquidation of the former
Petroplus refinery in northern France, union officials said.
It was yet unclear whether workers had voted to strike in
the group's three other French refineries.
Workers at the 158,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) La Mede and the
230,000 bpd Donges refineries cut output at the minimum level
and stopped fuel product deliveries, the officials said.
Last month, the commercial court in Rouen rejected two bids
to take over the Petit-Couronne oil refinery, the oldest in
France, sending it into liquidation unless a new offer is
submitted by Nov. 5.
