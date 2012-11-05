* Total's Feyzin, Gonfrevillle operating normally
* Minister asks for delay to submit bids at Petit-Couronne
PARIS Nov 5 Workers at Total's Donges
and La Mede refineries in France voted to strike for 24 hours on
Monday to protest against the possible liquidation of a former
Petroplus refinery in northern France, union officials said.
Workers at Total's Gonfreville refinery, the group's
largest, did not vote to strike as most of the plant's units are
already stopped because of major maintenance that started two
weeks ago and which is expected to end mid-December.
At the Feyzin plant, a third of workers were on strike
although fuel deliveries and output were not affected.
Workers at the 158,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) La Mede and the
230,000 bpd Donges refineries cut output to the minimum level
and stopped fuel product deliveries, the officials said.
Last month, the commercial court in Rouen rejected two bids
to take over the former Petroplus Petit-Couronne oil refinery,
the oldest in France, sending it into liquidation unless a new
offer is submitted by Nov. 5.
Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Monday the
government opposed the liquidation of the refinery and asked the
court to delay its decision because it had received a
non-binding letter of interest from Libya's sovereign wealth
fund.
Workers at Petit-Couronne voted to strike, although units at
the plant were functioning normally to respect the reprocessing
deal with former owner Shell.
Observers say the poor state of the French economy compared
with two years ago is likely to discourage workers from halting
an industry which has already lost 2 billion euros ($2.6
billion) in the last three years.