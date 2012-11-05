* Total's Feyzin, Gonfrevillle operating normally

* Minister asks for delay to submit bids at Petit-Couronne

PARIS Nov 5 Workers at Total's Donges and La Mede refineries in France voted to strike for 24 hours on Monday to protest against the possible liquidation of a former Petroplus refinery in northern France, union officials said.

Workers at Total's Gonfreville refinery, the group's largest, did not vote to strike as most of the plant's units are already stopped because of major maintenance that started two weeks ago and which is expected to end mid-December.

At the Feyzin plant, a third of workers were on strike although fuel deliveries and output were not affected.

Workers at the 158,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) La Mede and the 230,000 bpd Donges refineries cut output to the minimum level and stopped fuel product deliveries, the officials said.

Last month, the commercial court in Rouen rejected two bids to take over the former Petroplus Petit-Couronne oil refinery, the oldest in France, sending it into liquidation unless a new offer is submitted by Nov. 5.

Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Monday the government opposed the liquidation of the refinery and asked the court to delay its decision because it had received a non-binding letter of interest from Libya's sovereign wealth fund.

Workers at Petit-Couronne voted to strike, although units at the plant were functioning normally to respect the reprocessing deal with former owner Shell.

Observers say the poor state of the French economy compared with two years ago is likely to discourage workers from halting an industry which has already lost 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in the last three years.