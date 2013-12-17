* Workers at Grandpuits near Paris vote to end five-day
stoppage
* Strike still affects some 613,000 barrels a day of output
* Units at Gonfreville, La Mede and Feyzin shutting
down-unions
* Union leaders at striking plants in talks with local
management
* No supply disruptions for weeks but logistics issues-Oil
lobby
By Muriel Boselli and Michel Rose
PARIS, Dec 17 Workers at Total's
99,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Grandpuits refinery near Paris have
voted to end their five-day stoppage, leaving colleagues at
three other plants still on strike in pursuit of a claim for
improved pay deals.
"A clear majority of workers voted to end the strike," an
official of the CFDT union at Grandpuits said. "We're putting
the banners away," he added, noting some 59 percent of workers
had voted to end the strike.
The vote came as Total's La Mede, Gonfreville and Feyzin
refineries, with a total capacity of 613,000 bpd, saw a fifth
day of strike action as workers belonging to the hardline CGT
union stuck to pay demands.
CGT officials - whose union represents around a quarter of
Total's refining workers - say the company has offered an
increase of up to just 1.5 percent, but a Total spokeswoman said
the pay package went up to 3.5 percent, including seniority and
performance elements.
The dispute comes as refining in Europe has been hit by
lower demand due to the economic slowdown, while overcapacity in
the sector has also hit the margins of refiners such as Total -
Europe's largest - forcing a number of plant closures.
Total Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie said earlier
this year European refiners will eventually have to shut down
more plants.
CGT members argue that with group profit reaching 10.7
billion euros ($14.7 billion) in 2012, the company can afford
bigger pay rises. But its European refining margins hit a
four-year low earlier this year.
"The latest developments pile further pressure on refineries
which are already struggling with dismal refining margins and
negligible profitability," said analysts at JBC Energy in a
note.
NOT ENOUGH
Union leaders at the three refineries which were still on
strike agreed on Tuesday they would no longer contest an overall
pay deal, signed on Monday by the moderate CFDT and CGC unions.
But they submitted demands for staff at the individual plants.
"We are not contesting the overall deal any longer, but this
is not enough for us to return to work," a top CGT official
said. "We have just submitted pay rise proposals to the top
management at each striking refinery."
Striking workers at the three plants will next vote at
around lunchtime on Wednesday on whether to extend the strike.
Workers at another refinery, Donges, ended their strike on
Monday after the CFDT and CGC signed a pay deal with management.
A Total spokeswoman said the strikes were not causing any
major supply problem at French service stations.
Jean-Louis Schilansky, head of France's petroleum sector
lobby group UFIP, said that while logistics were tight in
certain areas in the north of Paris, supply disruptions for
motorists were still weeks away.
"We are absolutely not in a crisis situation. More than half
of French refineries operate normally," Schilansky said, adding
logistic issues were not noticeable to consumers.
In the European diesel market, prices rose on Tuesday as
Total bid for both cargoes and barges on offer in northwest
Europe, in a sign the French refiner may be anticipating supply
disruptions, traders said.
France's eight refineries have a production capacity of 1.4
million barrels per day, but focus on gasoline though French
motorists mainly use diesel.
France imported between 17 and 18 million tonnes of diesel
in 2012, making up about half of its consumption.
Production levels at the Grandpuits refinery, which had been
marginally impacted, were due to gradually rise from 2100 GMT,
the CFDT official said.
($1 = 0.7271 euros)
(Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso in
London; Editing by David Evans and David Holmes)