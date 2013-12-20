* Some 60 pct of France's refining capacity hit by strike

* No supply shortage risks for motorists over Christmas -oil lobby

* CGT union at Gonfreville says stepping up action (Adds UFIP oil lobby comments, CGT comments)

By Muriel Boselli and Michel Rose

PARIS, Dec 20 Imports from neighbours and stored oil are keeping France well supplied with fuel on the eighth day of a strike which has closed 6o percent of its refining capacity, the head of its oil industry grouping said on Friday.

Four of Total's five refineries in France were hit by a strike led by the CGT union, which rejects a pay rise deal reached with moderate unions.

Jean-Louis Schilansky, head of the French oil companies lobby UFIP, told Reuters the strike would not disrupt fuel supplies for motorists over the Christmas holiday period.

"We are demonstrating that we can re-supply the French market," he said.

"Since 2010, we have learnt to organise ourselves rapidly to cope with possible shutdowns of refineries," he said referring to the last major labour dispute at Total, which disrupted oil supply across Europe for five weeks over the closure of a refinery in Dunkirk.

A Total spokeswoman also said on Friday there was no risk of supply disruption in France, adding its refining and petrochemical division in France was set to lose between 450 million euros and 500 million in 2013 due to sluggish demand.

UNION DEMANDS

The refining sector in Europe has already been hit by lower demand due to the economic slowdown, and oversupply of refined fuel has also hit the margins of operators such as Total - Europe's largest - forcing plant closures.

The striking refineries, where output was shut, include the 339,000 barrels per day (bpd) Gonfreville in Normandy, the 230,000 bpd Donges near Nantes, the 155,000 bpd La Mede plant near Marseille and the 119,000 bpd Feyzin plants near Lyon.

Production units at Donges were gradually shutting down after some workers went back on strike while units in the other refineries were fully closed.

CGT officials consider the annual wage increase of up to 1.5 percent offered by the company as insufficient. They demand a 1,500-euro bonus and a 100-euro monthly pay rise for each worker.

Total said the pay package already offered raises wages by up to 3.5 percent, including seniority and performance elements.

CGT officials at the Gonfreville plant, France's largest, said they were stepping up their action.

"Local management provoked us this morning, cancelling all Christmas holidays for (non-striking) workers and requesting them to work 12-hour shifts instead of eight hours," Thierry Defresne, a CGT union official at the Gonfreville plant told Reuters. "We are blocking entry to the site."

Ample gasoline and diesel production from France's neighbours, and functioning oil import ports and storage sites mean the strikes are unlikely to prove as disruptive as in 2010, analysts and traders said.

"There is not impact on diesel prices at the pump so far, and therefore no impact on refining margins yet either," UFIP's Schilansky said.

France imports half of its diesel, a fuel used by 60 percent of French motorists. French refineries were designed to produce mainly gasoline.

France's eight refineries have a production capacity of 1.4 million barrels per day. The three refineries not belonging to Total were functioning normally.

The strike has forced Total to buy gasoline and diesel on the European spot market, which has provided some support to profit margins for other plants in the region despite otherwise weak demand. (Additional reporting by Valerie Parent and Ron Buosso in London, editing by William Hardy)