* Some 60 pct of France's refining capacity hit by strike
* No supply shortage risks for motorists over Christmas -oil
lobby
* CGT union at Gonfreville says stepping up action
PARIS, Dec 20 Imports from neighbours and stored
oil are keeping France well supplied with fuel on the eighth day
of a strike which has closed 6o percent of its refining
capacity, the head of its oil industry grouping said on Friday.
Four of Total's five refineries in France were hit
by a strike led by the CGT union, which rejects a pay rise deal
reached with moderate unions.
Jean-Louis Schilansky, head of the French oil companies lobby
UFIP, told Reuters the strike would not disrupt fuel supplies
for motorists over the Christmas holiday period.
"We are demonstrating that we can re-supply the French
market," he said.
"Since 2010, we have learnt to organise ourselves rapidly to
cope with possible shutdowns of refineries," he said referring
to the last major labour dispute at Total, which disrupted oil
supply across Europe for five weeks over the closure of a
refinery in Dunkirk.
A Total spokeswoman also said on Friday there was no risk of
supply disruption in France, adding its refining and
petrochemical division in France was set to lose between 450
million euros and 500 million in 2013 due to sluggish demand.
UNION DEMANDS
The refining sector in Europe has already been hit by lower
demand due to the economic slowdown, and oversupply of refined
fuel has also hit the margins of operators such as Total -
Europe's largest - forcing plant closures.
The striking refineries, where output was shut, include the
339,000 barrels per day (bpd) Gonfreville in Normandy, the
230,000 bpd Donges near Nantes, the 155,000 bpd La Mede plant
near Marseille and the 119,000 bpd Feyzin plants near Lyon.
Production units at Donges were gradually shutting down
after some workers went back on strike while units in the other
refineries were fully closed.
CGT officials consider the annual wage increase of up to 1.5
percent offered by the company as insufficient. They demand a
1,500-euro bonus and a 100-euro monthly pay rise for each
worker.
Total said the pay package already offered raises wages by
up to 3.5 percent, including seniority and performance elements.
CGT officials at the Gonfreville plant, France's largest,
said they were stepping up their action.
"Local management provoked us this morning, cancelling all
Christmas holidays for (non-striking) workers and requesting
them to work 12-hour shifts instead of eight hours," Thierry
Defresne, a CGT union official at the Gonfreville plant told
Reuters. "We are blocking entry to the site."
Ample gasoline and diesel production from France's
neighbours, and functioning oil import ports and storage sites
mean the strikes are unlikely to prove as disruptive as in 2010,
analysts and traders said.
"There is not impact on diesel prices at the pump so far,
and therefore no impact on refining margins yet either," UFIP's
Schilansky said.
France imports half of its diesel, a fuel used by 60 percent
of French motorists. French refineries were designed to produce
mainly gasoline.
France's eight refineries have a production capacity of 1.4
million barrels per day. The three refineries not belonging to
Total were functioning normally.
The strike has forced Total to buy gasoline and diesel on
the European spot market, which has provided some support to
profit margins for other plants in the region despite otherwise
weak demand.
