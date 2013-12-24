(Updates with extension of strike to Thursday at all three
affected plants)
PARIS Dec 24 Workers at three of Total's
oil refineries in France voted on Tuesday to extend
their 12-day-old strike for at least another 48 hours, keeping a
third of the country's refining capacity idle.
Striking staff, led by the CGT union, are locked in a pay
dispute with Total, which has refused to reopen talks after
other unions approved a deal this month.
Total and French oil industry lobby UFIP have said there is
no short-term risk of fuel shortages as seen during a previous
large-scale refinery strike in 2010.
CGT officials said workers had approved the 48-hour strike
extension so they could spend the Christmas holiday at home and
avoid daily votes at worker assemblies.
The affected sites, which produce mainly gasoline and diesel
for motorists, are the 247,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Gonfreville
refinery in Normandy, the 153,000 bpd La Mede plant in the south
and the 109,000 bpd Feyzin refinery near Lyon.
"The action is continuing," said Christian Votte, a CGT
official at Total's refining branch. "The latest step at
Gonfreville and the other sites on strike is the extension of
the action until at least Thursday lunchtime."
A move by local authorities to order workers to maintain
minimum staff levels for safety reasons had hardened the mood
among striking staff, the CGT said.
The potential impact of the strike has been curbed by the
end of the walkout on Sunday at a fourth Total refinery, the
219,000 bpd Donges plant in western France.
Total operates five of France's eight oil refineries. The
three plants not run by Total are not affected by the strike.
UFIP said on Friday that oil imports and the use of depot
stocks were preventing supply shortages.
Wholesale market gasoline prices in northwest Europe rose on
Tuesday as Total looked to buy, traders said.
For a FACTBOX on the production status of Total's French
refineries:
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by William Hardy)