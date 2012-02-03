PARIS Feb 3 Total plans to
restart exploration activities on its Block B concession in
South Sudan after 27 years, the French oil major said in an
emailed statement on Friday.
"A preparatory work program is to be soon submitted to
South-Sudanese authorities for their approval. For this reason,
it is premature at this stage to further comment on the
subject," the company said.
Total holds a 32.5 percent share of Block B, which is
located in Jonglei State, near the Ethiopian border.
The company signed an exploration and production sharing
agreement for the concession in 1980, but suspended operations
in 1985 as insecurity in the region escalated due to the civil
war, according to Total's website.
Total maintained its rights through a moratorium that was
renewed annually.
South Sudan's chief negotiator Pagan Amum said on Tuesday
Total had committed to begin exploring for oil soon in Jonglei
state.
Any oil found in the Block B concession could feed a
pipeline the company may build from South Sudan to Uganda and on
to Kenya's coast.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Gary Hill)