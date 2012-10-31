LONDON/PARIS Oct 31 Total wants
expressions of interest for its gas network and storage business
TIGF by November 16, two people familiar with the situation
said, in a deal that could help France's oil & gas giant raise
about 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion).
Interested parties should include the private equity arm of
insurer AXA, Credit Agricole's insurance arm
Predica, state-bank Caisse des Depots, Spain's Enagas
and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, the people
said.
Total is hoping to close the deal by February 2013, the
people said.
($1 = 0.7705 euros)
