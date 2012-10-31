(adds detail on bidders)
By Sophie Sassard and Matthieu Protard
LONDON/PARIS Oct 31 Bidders interested in
Total's 3 billion euros ($3.89 billion) gas network and storage
business TIGF have until November 16 to approach France's
biggest oil company, two people familiar with the situation
said.
The private equity arm of insurer AXA, Credit
Agricole's insurance unit Predica, state-bank Caisse
des Depots, Spain's Enagas and Singapore's sovereign
wealth fund GIC, are interested in bidding, the people
said.
"Total is keen to go quick given the social sensitivity of
the dossier", said a person who stressed the condensed timeframe
of the process whereby Total would invite a handful of suitors
to study TIGF's books after the mid-November deadline without
requiring them to submit indicative bids.
"Bidders would only need to detail their partners and cost
of capital but without putting a number on the asset," said one
of the people.
Total has hired Goldman Sachs and Lazard
to advise on the deal, the people said.
"We are currently working on negotiating several disposals
and I hope we will have some good news on some large asset sales
by year-end or let's say beginning of 2013," CFO Patrick de la
Chevardiere told a conference call with analysts on Wednesday.
The sale is part of Total's larger plan to shed 15 billion
to 20 billion euros worth of non-core assets by 2014.
Large oil and gas firms have been shedding low-margin
transportation, storage, refining and distribution units to
focus on their riskier and more lucrative exploration and
production, or "upstream," activities.
Possible bidders are currently in talks to form consortiums
as none of them could afford to bid alone for TIGF, which faces
lower returns on capital in the wake of a recent change in
regulation, the people said.
AXA joined forces with Predica as the two French insurers
are looking for higher yielding investments to park their cash
since they pulled out of sovereign debt and found returns on
more conventional investments like corporate bonds to be
disappointing.
GIC is considering teaming up with EDF after an
earlier discussion with Caisse des Depots failed.
Enagas is seeking a financial partner while Italian gas
transport group Snam and its Belgian peer Fluxys
are also reviewing bids, the people said.
Total is hoping to close the deal by February 2013, the
people said.
($1 = 0.7705 euros)
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard in London and Matthieu Protard in
Paris; additional reporting by Christian Plumb in Paris.;
editing by Simon Meads and Jason Webb)