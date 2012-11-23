LONDON/PARIS Nov 23 French oil major Total
has chosen four bidders for its TIGF gas network and
storage business in southwest France, which is seen worth around
2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion), three sources familiar with
the matter said.
French insurer AXA's private equity arm, EDF's
nuclear fund, French state bank Caisse des Depots
and Spanish utility Enagas are leading four
consortia that will take part in the second round of the
auction, the people said.
Total is expected to decide on TIGF's new owner around
mid-January, the people said on Friday.
(Editing by James Regan)