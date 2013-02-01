* Valuation close to lower end of range
* Two consortia still in the race
* Firm offers due in on Monday
By Benjamin Mallet and Matthieu Protard
PARIS, Feb 1 Bids for Total's TIGF gas
network are likely to be close to the lower end of original
hopes, around 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion), due to a subdued
outlook for gas demand and overcapacity, sources close to the
process said.
Firm offers for the French energy group's gas network in
southwest France, which had been expected to fetch up to 3
billion euros, are due on Monday.
Total could quickly enter exclusive negotiations with one of
the two consortia still in the running and announce a deal when
it reports 2012 results on Feb. 13, the sources said.
The sale of TIGF is part of Total's plan to shed 15 to 20
billion euros in assets by 2014 to help it finance investments
in other seas, such as exploration, and boost cash flow.
After Spanish firm Enagas withdrew from the race
last month, two groups are competing for the gas storage and
transport unit. Total declined to comment.
Belgian gas company Fluxys and French state bank
Caisse des Depots (CDC) have teamed up with AXA Private Equity,
Credit Agricole's Predica insurance unit, CNP
Assurances and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.
The other group is led by Italian gas transport group Snam
, which has teamed up with Singapore's GIC
sovereign wealth fund and French power group EDF.
"The initial valuation was made with a lot of estimates. The
transport part is easy to value, but little data was available
for the storage part and the last figures announced in the
sector tended to drag the value down," a source close to the
matter said.
GDF Suez unit Storengy recently cut its prices by
as much as 30 percent in France because of low demand.
However, another source said TIGF was well positioned in the
storage market and benefited from a better pricing position.
Total's efforts to sell TIGF have drawn government scrutiny
given the network's status as an employer at a time of high
joblessness. Unions oppose the sale and want guarantees on the
preservation of the group's headquarters in Pau, in southwestern
France, as well as the jobs of its 500 employees.
"Total will be very sensitive to these points, they want a
good price but also to have a successful transaction from a
political point of view ... there's a very important image
issue," one person close to the deal process said.
FLUXYS VS SNAM
For the Fluxys-led consortium, the presence of the French
state bank Caisse des Depots would guarantee the protection of
French interests, one source said.
The Belgian group, which agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in
the Medgaz pipeline between Algeria and Spain in December, could
also pay in cash and avoid taking on more debt to preserve its
credit rating, which would prove useful as TIGF expects to need
up to 500 million euros of investments by 2016.
But that consortium's size could also be its weakness,
making it difficult to reconcile the interests of the different
shareholders.
The other group, which according to several sources is split
45 percent for Snam, 35 percent for GIC and 20 percent for EDF,
has a tighter structure, which could help decision-making.
Snam already operates eight storage sites, against one only
for Fluxys, and would integrate TIGF to its European network
while keeping it as an "independent company", another source
said.
"Snam has no desire to take over TIGF and replace the
management," the source said.
That group's main weakness is that EDF will only invest
through funds dedicated to dismantling nuclear power plants, and
thus risks being perceived as a solely financial partner.
($1 = 0.7367 euros)
(Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Mark Potter)