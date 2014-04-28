BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
PARIS, April 28 French oil major Total SA has put its liquefied petroleum gas unit, Totalgaz, up for sale and has received around 10 expressions of interest from potential buyers, the daily Les Echos reported on Monday.
Investment funds like First Reserve, Platinum, Pamplona and PAI Partners are said to be among the bidders, in addition to industry rivals like Antargaz or Primagaz, Les Echos said, without saying where it got the information.
A Total spokesman was unavailable for comment.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: