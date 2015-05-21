ISTANBUL May 21 Turkish conglomerate Dogan Holding said on Thursday one of its units had placed a non-binding bid for the Turkish fuel distribution business of French oil producer Total.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last month that Total was aiming to sell the business and had asked Societe Generale to lead the process as it looks to retreat from a highly competitive and regulated market.

(Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Nick Tattersall)