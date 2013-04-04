PARIS, April 4 Total was not picked by Abu Dhabi to develop the complex $10 billion Bab Sour gas field project in the United Arab Emirates, the French major's chief executive said.

"Indeed, we have not won," Christophe de Margerie told reporters on the sidelines of an oil conference, adding that he had learnt the news in the press. "We will win the next round."

Industry sources told Reuters last month that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) had recommended the authorities in Abu Dhabi that Shell won the multi-billion dollar project.