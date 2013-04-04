PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, April 4 Total was not picked by Abu Dhabi to develop the complex $10 billion Bab Sour gas field project in the United Arab Emirates, the French major's chief executive said.
"Indeed, we have not won," Christophe de Margerie told reporters on the sidelines of an oil conference, adding that he had learnt the news in the press. "We will win the next round."
Industry sources told Reuters last month that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) had recommended the authorities in Abu Dhabi that Shell won the multi-billion dollar project.
LONDON, March 9 Britain needs a new trade deal with the European Union which gives UK and EU insurers and reinsurers the right to operate across borders, an industry lobby group said on Thursday.
SANTIAGO, March 8 BHP Billiton may try to restart production at the world's No.1 copper mine Escondida in Chile using temporary workers once the strike surpasses 30 days, the company told a local radio station on Wednesday.