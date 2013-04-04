PARIS, April 4 Abu Dhabi did not choose Total to develop the $10 billion Bab Sour gas field project in the United Arab Emirates where it was competing with Royal Dutch Shell, the French group's chief executive said.

"I read in the press that Shell is said to have been selected for the development of this acid gas project," Christophe de Margerie told reporters on the sidelines of an oil conference on Thursday.

"If I understand well, they have offered a price that was significantly below ours. Good for them, but these prices didn't work for us. So we didn't get it, but it's not a problem because at this price we couldn't do it," De Margerie said.

Industry sources told Reuters last month that Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) had recommended to authorities in Abu Dhabi that Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell win the project.

Total's sidelining for the Bab project comes despite a French charm offensive which saw French President Francois Hollande fly into the UAE in January to help Total's bid.

It could also give the Anglo-Dutch energy giant a competitive edge in talks for the 2014 renewal of the UAE's largest onshore oil concession on which the Bab field stands.

De Margerie played down the link between the two projects, however. "They have nothing to do with each other, these are two separate issues."

The winning bidder for the Bab project will be expected to form a joint venture with ADNOC as the majority shareholder, an ADNOC source said.