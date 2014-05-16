(Adds quotes, background)
PARIS May 16 French oil major Total
said on Friday tension between Russia and Ukraine would have
little impact on the giant Yamal LNG project in Russia, although
problems with initial financing and importing some materials
were possible.
"The impact on Yamal LNG today is very slim in my opinion,"
Total CEO Christophe de Margerie said during the group's annual
meeting, referring to the tensions.
"We may be slightly affected in the short term by financing
problems or in access to some materials under embargo, but apart
from any potential small delays in the start-up, it doesn't
threaten the project."
De Margerie said Chinese investors might be able to offset
the possible reluctance of Western financial institutions in
financing the $27 billion project at a time of U.S. and EU
sanctions against Russia.
"The Chinese are putting a large amount on this project, If
they decide to put more, it could offset the international
part," De Margerie told reporters on the sidelines of the
meeting, adding that Chinese investors were currently financing
about 50 percent of Yamal LNG.
He noted the Export and Import Bank of the United States
(Ex-Im Bank) had already announced it was pulling out from the
project and others might follow.
"We can feel that if things do not improve, a certain number
of international banks and in particular Western ones, will
postpone their decision," he said.
