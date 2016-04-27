PARIS, April 27 French oil and gas company Total is in the final stage of negotiating a $4 billion financing arrangement with Russian banks to fund the Yamal LNG project, the company's Chief Finance Officer told analysts on Wednesday.

Patrick de La Chevardiere said during the call that Total was working on some acquisition opportunities but declined to mention names. He also added that Total was looking at making a final investment decision (FID) on its Uganda project next year.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Ingrid Melander)