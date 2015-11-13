BRIEF-BOC Aviation buys two Boeing aircrafts for $758.2 mln
* Entered into aircraft purchase agreement with certain subsidiaries of Boeing
MOSCOW Nov 13 Total expects its Yamal LNG project to receive funding by the end of 2015, RIA news agency quoted a vice president of Total as saying on Friday.
Total is joint developing the project with Russia's No.2 gas producer Novatek.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
NEW YORK, March 30 A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by taxi owners and lenders accusing New York City and its Taxi and Limousine Commission of jeopardizing their survival by imposing burdensome regulations and letting the Uber ride-sharing service take passengers away.