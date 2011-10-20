PARIS Oct 20 Production at Yemen LNG, which is led by French oil company Total , is due to resume at the end of the month after the plant's feed pipeline was blown up on Oct. 15 and forced its operators to declare force majeur, a source close to the matter said.

"The plant is expected to resume production around October 30," the source told Reuters.

The sabotage of Yemen's gas export infrastructure follows a series of attacks on oil pipelines in 2011. The Oct. 15 attack halted supplies to the plant's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal, which can produce up to 6.7 million tonnes a year of LNG.

Total holds a 40 percent stake, U.S.-based Hunt Oil 17 percent, Yemen Gas Company 16 percent, Korea's SK Innovation Co 10 percent, Kogas 6 percent, Hyundai 6 percent and a Yemeni government pension fund 5 percent. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli)