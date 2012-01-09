* Plans to invest more than 40 bln baht in 2012-2014

* Share down 0.7 pct, analyst keeps "buy" rating

BANGKOK Jan 9 Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC), Thailand's second-largest mobile phone operator by subscribers, said on Monday it planned to spend more than 40 billion baht ($1.26 billion) over the next three years.

Chief Executive Officer Jon Eddy Abdullah told reporters the investment budget would include the cost of licences for a 2.1 gigahertz frequency spectrum to facilitate third-generation (3G) mobile phone services, expected to be auctioned in the third quarter of this year.

It would also cover network expansion for existing and new frequencies.

"The investment would start from this year onward," he said.

On Dec. 15, the company surprised the market by announcing a special dividend of 16.46 baht ($0.52) a share for 38.9 billion baht ($1.2 billion).

"People were wondering why we gave out such a high dividend, but mainly the reason for this is because we held over 30 billion baht in cash previously and it's more than enough to cover investment in 3G," he said.

TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, competes with market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl and unlisted, third-ranked True Move, controlled by True Corp Pcl, Thailand's only fully integrated telecoms firm.

"We still give DTAC a 'buy' rating due to its interesting value and high dividend yield," said Thanachart Securities analyst Sarachada Sornsong, expecting 7 percent and 9 percent dividend yields in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

The broker gave a target price of 93 baht on the shares.

On Monday, TAC shares closed down 0.73 percent at 68.25 baht, while the broad index was 0.8 percent higher.

($1 = 31.625 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)