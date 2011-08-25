NAIROBI Aug 25 Oil marketer Total Kenya
posted a 70 percent drop in first-half pretax profit
to 145.5 million shillings ($1.6 million), hit by fuel price
controls in the country,
Turnover grew 23 percent to 38.4 billion shillings, despite
a 13.7 percent drop in sales volumes due to reduced consumption
of diesel for emergency power production, buoyed by
international crude price rises, the company said on Thursday.
The group, part of French oil major Total , said
pretax profit was worse than management had expected, adding the
key factor was the introduction of government price controls in
December, as well as inefficiences in the fuel supply chain and
erratic international prices.
The cost of sales in the period jumped to 36.3 billion
shillings from 28.6 billion in the 2010 period.
Total Kenya projected strains in performance for the rest of
the year due to erratic international prices of oil and high
inflation in east Africa's biggest economy.
"The outlook for international oil prices remains high and
erratic, complicating projection of future supplies to the
economy," managing director Alexis Vovk said.
"Moreover the rapid rise in both inflation and interest
rates since the beginning of the year, compounded by a weakening
shilling, will certainly affect business performance for the
remainder of the year," he said.
Kenya increased pump prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene
for mid-August to mid-September citing a weaker local currency
and slightly higher international fuel costs.
Fuel prices are a key driver of inflation in the east
African nation of 39 million people. The inflation rate rose for
the ninth straight month in July to 15.5 percent.
($1 = 92.300 Kenyan shillings)
