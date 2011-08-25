NAIROBI Aug 25 Oil marketer Total Kenya posted a 70 percent drop in first-half pretax profit to 145.5 million shillings ($1.6 million), hit by fuel price controls in the country,

Turnover grew 23 percent to 38.4 billion shillings, despite a 13.7 percent drop in sales volumes due to reduced consumption of diesel for emergency power production, buoyed by international crude price rises, the company said on Thursday.

The group, part of French oil major Total , said pretax profit was worse than management had expected, adding the key factor was the introduction of government price controls in December, as well as inefficiences in the fuel supply chain and erratic international prices.

The cost of sales in the period jumped to 36.3 billion shillings from 28.6 billion in the 2010 period.

Total Kenya projected strains in performance for the rest of the year due to erratic international prices of oil and high inflation in east Africa's biggest economy.

"The outlook for international oil prices remains high and erratic, complicating projection of future supplies to the economy," managing director Alexis Vovk said.

"Moreover the rapid rise in both inflation and interest rates since the beginning of the year, compounded by a weakening shilling, will certainly affect business performance for the remainder of the year," he said.

Kenya increased pump prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene for mid-August to mid-September citing a weaker local currency and slightly higher international fuel costs.

Fuel prices are a key driver of inflation in the east African nation of 39 million people. The inflation rate rose for the ninth straight month in July to 15.5 percent. ($1 = 92.300 Kenyan shillings) ($1 = 92.300 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by David Clarke and Dan Lalor)