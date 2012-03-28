NAIROBI, March 28 Fuel marketer Total Kenya
posted a 96 percent drop in full-year profit to 58
million shillings ($697,700), and blamed a weakening Kenyan
shilling against the dollar, inflation and price caps
introduced in the sector in December 2010.
Total Kenya said in a statement published in newspapers on
Wednesday that cost of sales rose by 49 percent during the year,
but the company was unable to pass on these costs to the
consumer as a result of the price controls.
Inflation and a weaker shilling also added to operating
costs, the firm said.
Total Kenya said it would not pay a dividend for the year.
($1 = 83.1250 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by James Macharia)