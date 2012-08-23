NAIROBI Aug 23 Oil marketer Total Kenya
expects easing economic conditions to help it return
to profit this year after oil price caps and a surge in
financing costs sent it to a first-half pretax loss on Thursday.
The group, part of French oil major Total, posted
a 282.8 million shilling ($3.37 million) pretax loss in the six
months to June 30, against a 145.4 million shilling profit in
the same period last year.
Total Kenya said that slowing inflation, a more stable
Kenyan shilling and falling interest rates should boost the
company in the second half.
"Thanks to these developments and the implementation of
action plans to control costs and develop non-fuel revenues, the
management remains optimistic that gains will be realised in the
second half of 2012 to bring the company back to profitability,"
managing director Alexis Vovk said in a statement.
Kenya's central bank cut its key benchmark interest rate to
16.5 percent in June, down from the 18 percent it had maintained
since December 2011. Inflation also fell to 7.74 percent in
July.
Total's turnover increased by 7.4 percent to 48 billion
shillings but financing costs nearly tripled to wipe out the
gains, the company said.
Financial expenses increased by 749 million shillings to 1.1
billion shillings, with the company citing high interest rates
and increased bank borrowing to finance higher working capital.
Vovk said that the company also suffered from "supply and
logistical constraints" within the oil industry in Kenya and
that the government oil price cap hurt its results.
At 0716 GMT, an hour after the Nairobi bourse opened, Total
Kenya's shares were down 4.2 percent at 17.20 shillings.
($1 = 83.8500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and David
Goodman)