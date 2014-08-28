Aug 28 Danish mortgage lenders Totalkredit and Nykredit said on Thursday: ** Are launching a new, variable-rate loan, "F-kort", subject to interest rate fixing every six months ** F-kort is linked to the Cita rate, but is funded by bonds with longer maturities * F-kort is scheduled to hit the shelves at Totalkredit and Nykredit in late September * Expect f-kort to become the leading alternative for customers currently having adjustable-rate mortgage loans (ARMs) with 1-year funding (F1), Source text for Eikon: