BRIEF-Altimeter Capital Management reports 5.1% passive stake in Tableau Software
* Altimeter Capital Management LP reports 5.1% passive stake in Tableau Software Inc as of March 7 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 12 Cain Hoy Enterprises said it was considering making a takeover offer for Tottenham Hotspur, a north London Premier League football club.
The U.S. private investment company said in a statement on Friday that it was at the preliminary stages of assessing a cash offer for the football club.
Tottenham Hotspur, which needs to find the money to pay for a new stadium, on Thursday denied a newspaper report that owner Joe Lewis was seeking to sell the club. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Paul Sandle)
* Altimeter Capital Management LP reports 5.1% passive stake in Tableau Software Inc as of March 7 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 billion - WSJ, citing sources
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage: