BRIEF-PennyMac Financial Services reports Q4 EPS $1.00
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 13 TOTTORI BANK Ltd :
* Says it appoints Masahiko Miyazaki who is current president of the co as new chairman of the board
* Says it appoints Koji Hirai as new president
* Says changes will occur on June 24
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vDy1dw
* Validus reports 2016 full year net income available to Validus common shareholders of $359.4 million, or $4.36 per diluted common share and a 9.7% return on average equity for the 2016 year
* The Hartford reports fourth quarter 2016 net loss per diluted share of $0.22 and core earnings per diluted share of $1.08