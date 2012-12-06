Dec 6 A record 1 billion people will travel
across an international border as a tourist in 2012, according
to the World Travel & Tourism Council.
That means that one in seven people on the planet will
participate in world traveling this year, an activity that just
a few decades ago was exclusively for the wealthy. The reasons
for the upswing range from prosperity in developing countries
like China to a perception of a more peaceful world.
The London-based council, whose members include executives
of travel companies, compiles global travel data including
international airport traffic and visa records. It calculates
that the 1 billionth tourist will cross an international
boundary on Dec. 13.
"This is an astounding milestone," David Scowsill, president
of the council, said in a telephone interview. "There is an
inexorable growth in the number of people who want to travel
around the world."
While the United States and France remain the two largest
destinations for world travel, experts say much of the explosive
growth in tourism has been to countries such as Guatemala, the
Dominican Republic, and the Ivory Coast, which were off the
world tourism map a decade ago.
The top five destinations in the world are Paris, London,
New York, Mediterranean resort Antalya, Turkey, and Singapore,
the United Nations World Tourism Organization said.
Wendy Morrison, a retiree from Manchester, England, may
typify an international traveler. She was in San Antonio, Texas,
this week with a friend to visit the Alamo, a Spanish mission
famous for a battle between Texans and the Mexican army in 1836.
"I grew up watching Fess Parker on the television," she
recalled of the actor who played adventurer Davy Crockett on a
popular 1950s television series that dramatized the battle of
the Alamo. "And we decided we would pop over here and take a
look."
While evidence of leisure travel can be traced to ancient
Babylon, it began to grow swiftly after World War Two. For the
U.S. middle class, it became routine after airline deregulation
began in the late 1970s when airlines were forced to compete on
prices, said David Bojanic, a professor of tourism studies at
the University of Texas San Antonio.
The inflation-adjusted cost of a plane ticket from New York
to London today is about one-fourth what it was in 1960, he
said.
Several factors are responsible for the boom in world
travel, including prosperity that has lifted tens of millions of
people in Asia from poverty into the middle class, whetting
their desire to use their new wealth to travel.
The number of people traveling internationally from China,
for instance, has jumped from 58 million in 2010 to 72 million
this year, Scowsill said.
Another factor is the perception that the world is a more
peaceful place, even though many regional conflicts continue,
said David Cortright, director of policy studies at the
University of Notre Dame.