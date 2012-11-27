WELLINGTON Nov 28 New Zealand campervan and tourist attraction operator Tourism Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday that it expects to post a net loss of between NZ$500,000 and NZ$1 million ($410,000 to $820,000) for the six months to Dec 31.

That compares with a net profit last year of NZ$4.2 million.

The company said the expected loss was because last year's result reflected increased sales during the Rugby World Cup.

It said the interim result would also show costs of the merger of its rentals business in New Zealand.

Shares in the company closed on Tuesday at NZ$0.74. ($1=NZ$1.22)

(Gyles Beckford)