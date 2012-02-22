WELLINGTON Feb 23 New Zealand's Tourism Holdings Ltd returned to profit in the first half on Thursday as it got a lift from an influx of visitors for the Rugby World Cup.

The troubled caravan rental operator and tourist site operator posted a profit of NZ$4.2 million ($3.5 million) in the six months to Dec. 31, compared with a $1.3 million loss a year ago.

The company said it expected a profit of between NZ$5 million to NZ$6 million for the full year, from last year's NZ$27.3 million loss.

It announced a dividend of two cents per share, after failing to reward shareholders during the previous year.

Tourism Holdings on Tuesday announced a partnership with Kea Manufacturing (New Zealand) Limited to create RV Manufacturing Group LP (RVMG), which would buy the motorhome and caravan manufacturing businesses of the two companies.

The announcement came after a failed takeover offer of Tourism Holdings by Ballylinch, a limited New Zealand partnership believed to be an investment vehicle for New York-based private equity investor Sterling Grace.

The company's share price closed at $NZ0.63 on Wednesday, its highest since the start of the year.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)