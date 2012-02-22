WELLINGTON Feb 23 New Zealand's Tourism
Holdings Ltd returned to profit in the first half on
Thursday as it got a lift from an influx of visitors for the
Rugby World Cup.
The troubled caravan rental operator and tourist site
operator posted a profit of NZ$4.2 million ($3.5 million) in the
six months to Dec. 31, compared with a $1.3 million loss a year
ago.
The company said it expected a profit of between NZ$5
million to NZ$6 million for the full year, from last year's
NZ$27.3 million loss.
It announced a dividend of two cents per share, after
failing to reward shareholders during the previous year.
Tourism Holdings on Tuesday announced a partnership with Kea
Manufacturing (New Zealand) Limited to create RV Manufacturing
Group LP (RVMG), which would buy the motorhome and caravan
manufacturing businesses of the two companies.
The announcement came after a failed takeover offer of
Tourism Holdings by Ballylinch, a limited New Zealand
partnership believed to be an investment vehicle for New
York-based private equity investor Sterling Grace.
The company's share price closed at $NZ0.63 on Wednesday,
its highest since the start of the year.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)