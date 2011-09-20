(Follows alerts)

Sept 20 Canada's Tourmaline Oil Corp said it will raise C$132.0 million through a modestly discounted bought deal and increased its 2011 capital expenditure by 20 percent.

Tourmaline, which is engaged in exploration, development and production activities in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, increased its capital expenditure for the year to C$565 million from C$470 million.

It will issue 4 million shares at C$33 a share, representing a 2 percent discount to Monday's closing price of C$33.66, the company said in a statement.

The intermediate oil and natural gas company has granted the underwriters, led by Peters & Co Ltd, the option to acquire an additional 600,000 shares at the same price.

If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the gross proceeds will be about C$151.8 million, Tourmaline said.

Calgary, Alberta-based Tourmaline will use the proceeds to temporarily reduce debt and to fund its increased capex. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)