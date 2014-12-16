Dec 16 Toutabo SA :

* Signs strategic partnership with Laser Group to become its exclusive subcontractor

* Exclusive subcontractor partnership with Laser Group to concern press subscription activities

* To offer press subscription services to all Laser Group customers and partners, including Jardiland, Groupe Galerie Lafayette and Carte Aurore, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alan Charlish)