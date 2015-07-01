* Minister said Telkom's directors and commissioners have
agreed to drop deal
* But companies say they have extended deal deadline
* Shares in Tower Bersama fall over 4 pct, Telkom edges up
(Adds statements from the companies, details of the proposed
deal)
By Fransiska Nangoy and Cindy Silviana
JAKARTA, July 1 Shares of Indonesia's PT Tower
Bersama Infrastructure Tbk slid on Wednesday, after
comments by a government minister cast doubt on whether its deal
to take a stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk's (Telkom)
tower unit would go through.
State enterprises minister Rini Soemarno told reporters
after a parliamentary meeting late on Tuesday she had received a
report from Telkom's president commissioner that the company's
commissioners and directors had agreed not to continue with the
sale.
State-controlled Telkom's board of commissioners oversees
and gives advice to the company's board of directors.
However, Telkom and Tower Bersama later issued filings on
Wednesday, stating that they had extended the deadline for
discussions to end-March. They had previously hoped to close the
deal by the end of last month.
Shares in Tower Bersama tumbled as much as 5.7 percent on
the minister's remarks and only pared losses a little after the
companies' filings to trade down 4 percent.
"The deal is supposed to be more beneficial to Tower
Bersama," said a Jakarta-based trader. "Investors dumped the
stock because of the uncertainty."
Under the terms of the agreement announced last October,
Tower Bersama would gain a 49 percent stake in Telkom unit
Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel), in return for giving Telkom
a 5.7 percent holding.
The agreement also included a two-year option for Telkom to
sell the remaining 51 percent stake in Mitratel in exchange for
boosting its stake in Tower Bersama to as much as 13.7 percent.
Telkom shares rose 0.2 percent, while the broader Jakarta
index was little changed.
(Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)