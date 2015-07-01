* Minister said Telkom's directors and commissioners have agreed to drop deal

* But companies say they have extended deal deadline

* Shares in Tower Bersama fall over 4 pct, Telkom edges up (Adds statements from the companies, details of the proposed deal)

By Fransiska Nangoy and Cindy Silviana

JAKARTA, July 1 Shares of Indonesia's PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk slid on Wednesday, after comments by a government minister cast doubt on whether its deal to take a stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk's (Telkom) tower unit would go through.

State enterprises minister Rini Soemarno told reporters after a parliamentary meeting late on Tuesday she had received a report from Telkom's president commissioner that the company's commissioners and directors had agreed not to continue with the sale.

State-controlled Telkom's board of commissioners oversees and gives advice to the company's board of directors.

However, Telkom and Tower Bersama later issued filings on Wednesday, stating that they had extended the deadline for discussions to end-March. They had previously hoped to close the deal by the end of last month.

Shares in Tower Bersama tumbled as much as 5.7 percent on the minister's remarks and only pared losses a little after the companies' filings to trade down 4 percent.

"The deal is supposed to be more beneficial to Tower Bersama," said a Jakarta-based trader. "Investors dumped the stock because of the uncertainty."

Under the terms of the agreement announced last October, Tower Bersama would gain a 49 percent stake in Telkom unit Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel), in return for giving Telkom a 5.7 percent holding.

The agreement also included a two-year option for Telkom to sell the remaining 51 percent stake in Mitratel in exchange for boosting its stake in Tower Bersama to as much as 13.7 percent.

Telkom shares rose 0.2 percent, while the broader Jakarta index was little changed. (Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)