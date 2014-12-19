Dec 19 Tower Property Fund Ltd :

* Acquisition of Shoprite Brits, Shoprite Ennerdale and Shoprite Modimolle

* Acquisitions will increase Tower's exposure to retail sector in desirable trading locations

* Effective date of Brits acquisition is Dec. 1, purchase consideration will be settled in cash as to R6,037,806 and balance by allotment and issue of 4,700,860 Tower shares

* Effective date of Ennerdale acquisition is Dec. 1, purchase consideration will be settled in cash as to R2,348,668 and balance by allotment and issue of 3,921,763 Tower shares

* Effective date of Modimolle acquisition is Dec. 1, purchase consideration will be settled by allotment and issue of 4,467,749 Tower shares