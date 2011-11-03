(Follows alerts)
Nov 3 Tower International Inc reported
a narrower third-quarter loss, helped by higher international
sales, and the auto supplier said it is confident about
near-term prospects.
The Livonia, Michigan-based company, which makes stamped
metal parts for automakers, raised its 2011 adjusted EBITDA
outlook to $225-$230 million from $215-$225 million.
Third-quarter net loss attributable to Tower International
narrowed to $4.8 million, or 25 cents per share, from $13
million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 3 cents a share.
Revenue rose 24 percent to $589 million. International sales
rose 21 percent to $319.3 million.
Tower, which emerged from bankruptcy in 2007, returned as a
publicly traded company in October 2010, and is valued at about
$233 million.
The quarterly report comes as the United States auto
industry recovers from a slump that sent major automakers
Chrysler Group LLC and General Motors and a number of
parts suppliers, including Tower International and Visteon Corp
, into bankruptcy.
On Thursday, Chrysler Group boosted its full-year profit
outlook and reported a third-quarter profit, lifted by a 24
percent jump in global vehicle sales.
Tower International shares closed at $11.81 on Wednesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)