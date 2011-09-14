* Iconic building latest to come to market in City
LONDON, Sept 14 London's iconic Tower 42 was put
up for sale for 290 million pounds ($458 million), the latest in
a wave of deals for prime office blocks in the UK capital's
financial heartland.
Owners Blackrock and LaSalle Investment Management will sell
the 600-feet-tall building, previously known as the Nat West
tower, alongside five other commercial buildings in the City
financial district, they said on Wednesday.
"With limited supply and increasing demand exerting upward
pressure on rents in the City market, investors can anticipate
strong returns and considerable long term growth potential,"
said Jeff Morton, managing director at Blackrock.
The sale of the tower -- one of the tallest in London and
which is 95 percent let -- reflects an initial yield of about
6.9 percent, Blackrock and LaSalle said in a statement.
Owners of the best property in the City are increasingly
looking to sell as values have risen over the past 25 months and
potentially choppy economic times lay ahead, property brokers
said.
Last week, German fund KanAm put a one billion pounds folio
of four properties up for sale, including the London base of
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE).
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
