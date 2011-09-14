* Iconic building latest to come to market in City

LONDON, Sept 14 London's iconic Tower 42 was put up for sale for 290 million pounds ($458 million), the latest in a wave of deals for prime office blocks in the UK capital's financial heartland.

Owners Blackrock and LaSalle Investment Management will sell the 600-feet-tall building, previously known as the Nat West tower, alongside five other commercial buildings in the City financial district, they said on Wednesday.

"With limited supply and increasing demand exerting upward pressure on rents in the City market, investors can anticipate strong returns and considerable long term growth potential," said Jeff Morton, managing director at Blackrock.

The sale of the tower -- one of the tallest in London and which is 95 percent let -- reflects an initial yield of about 6.9 percent, Blackrock and LaSalle said in a statement.

Owners of the best property in the City are increasingly looking to sell as values have risen over the past 25 months and potentially choppy economic times lay ahead, property brokers said.

Last week, German fund KanAm put a one billion pounds folio of four properties up for sale, including the London base of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE). ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tom Bill)