WELLINGTON, Oct 3 - TOWER has today confirmed the successful
placement of its reinsurance programme for the 2011/12 financial
year. The programme again involves reinsurance cover for two
catastrophe events. The excess for an event arising in the
2011/12 year will be NZ$6.7 million compared with NZ$5 million
in the previous year.
Following the Christchurch earthquakes, TOWER has redesigned
and enhanced its reinsurance programme. Due to the changes in
the programme, and a significant increase in premium levels
charged by reinsurers, TOWER's total reinsurance premiums for
the 2011/12 year will be higher than in previous years. The
company has increased the premium rates for its house, contents
and motor policies, consistent with the market, to adjust for
increased reinsurance costs.
TOWER remains in a strong position, as evidenced by its
ability to deal with the Christchurch related claims that have
arisen over the past twelve months. The company's policies will
continue to offer earthquake cover across New Zealand.
As stated on 29 August 2011, TOWER expects group profits for
the year ending 30 Sept 2011 to be within the analysts' current
range of $22-28m. The company is well capitalised and meets the
solvency requirements that the Reserve Bank has indicated will
apply under the new prudential supervision regime.
TOWER continues to be focused on growth opportunities.
(Gyles Beckford)