WELLINGTON Nov 25 New Zealand insurer and
fund manager Tower Ltd on Friday reported a 43 percent
fall in full-year profit on payouts associated with earthquakes
in Christchurch.
Net profit for the the year to Sept. 30 was NZ$33.4 million
($25 million), compared with last year's NZ$58.1 million. It has
expected group profits of between NZ$22 million and NZ$28
million for the year.
Shares in Tower closed on Thursday at NZ$1.47. So far this
year the stock has fallen around 30 percent, against a near 2
percent fall for the benchmark NZX-50 index.
Tower is the third-largest retail fund manager in New
Zealand and the second-largest health insurer. It declared a
final dividend of 2 cents per share.
Formerly operating as one company in New Zealand and
Australia, it split into separate listed companies in November
2006, as the two companies followed different business
($1=NZ$1.34)