WELLINGTON May 25 New Zealand insurer and fund
manager Tower Ltd. on Friday reported an 81 percent
rise in half year profit as its earnings improved on improved
revenue and reduced payouts associated with the Christchurch
earthquake and higher investment returns.
The company said profit after tax for the six months to
March 31 was NZ$23.6 million ($17.7 million) compared with NZ$13
million in the same period last year.
It said Christchurch earthquake related claims had hit
profit by NZ$4 million, but its profit from life insurance sales
almost doubled, smaller lifts in health insurance sales, and
investment returns.
Shares in Tower closed on Thursday at NZ$1.62. The stock has
gained around 6 percent so far this year, compared with a 7
percent rise in the benchmark top-50 index.
The company declared an increased interim dividend of five
cents a share from four cents last year.
Tower is the third-largest retail fund manager in New
Zealand and second-largest health insurer.
($1=NZ$1.33)